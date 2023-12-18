48 hours. 24 drivers. A snow-filled track. A professional coach will teach you how to negotiate the most challenging bends without sacrificing speed, training you how to counter-steer safely. In the background, the winter scenery of Courmayeur, one of the Alps’ most prestigious destinations.
*The Corso Pilota On-Ice is reserved exclusively for Ferrari clients.
The On-Ice Course is also designed to improve your level of athletic ability. That’s because driving technique alone is not enough: you have to be able to anticipate and control the situations that arise in extreme environments. For this reason, you will get advice on how to prepare physically, participate in theory lessons and receive detailed analysis of your performance.
A whole team of specialised mechanics will be on hand to support you, ready to change the car's tyres if needed and optimise the setup.
Dinner on the summit of Mont Blanc. Stay in exclusive accommodation. Experiences devoted to your wellbeing. During the two-day course, you will experience Courmayeur in all its splendour.
There are even more appealing activities for those accompanying you: the Guest package offers an opportunity to get away from it all, with unforgettable experiences at high altitude.
While you are driving, whoever is accompanying you will get to experience the pleasure of the Alps. The guest programme includes a cultural tour of Aosta, with lunch at Paolo Griffa's Michelin-starred Caffè Nazionale, a trip to the summit of Mont Blanc to sample the local cuisine at an altitude of 3,466 metres, wellness treatments and a passenger experience in a Ferrari Purosangue.
The Ferrari Corso Pilota On-Ice takes place in Courmayeur (IT) in January 2024.
It’s reserved exclusively for Ferrari clients. In order to be contacted and for in-depth information on taking part and details, complete the form.