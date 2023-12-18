Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

    Corso Pilota On-Ice

    Scorching ice

    Improve your driving ability in low-grip conditions on the slopes of Mont Blanc. Two unique days of practising the most fun technique of all: counter-steering on snow.
    Ferrari Purosangue - Corso Pilota On-Ice

    Two days of sheer adrenaline

    48 hours. 24 drivers. A snow-filled track. A professional coach will teach you how to negotiate the most challenging bends without sacrificing speed, training you how to counter-steer safely. In the background, the winter scenery of Courmayeur, one of the Alps’ most prestigious destinations. 

    *The Corso Pilota On-Ice is reserved exclusively for Ferrari clients.

    The On-Ice Course is also designed to improve your level of athletic ability. That’s because driving technique alone is not enough: you have to be able to anticipate and control the situations that arise in extreme environments. For this reason, you will get advice on how to prepare physically, participate in theory lessons and receive detailed analysis of your performance.

    Ferrari Purosangue - Corso Pilota On-Ice
    Each day of the course includes a short theory session to familiarise yourself with the car, find out how it behaves on the track and learn the driving techniques.
    You will have the Ferrari Purosangue at your disposal – this high-wheeled car with four-wheel drive is ideal for tackling challenging tracks. An exclusive set-up will make the most of its features: studded tyres will give the car more grip, providing more power and control.
    Tyres that leave their mark
    The Ferrari Purosangues are fitted with 3PMSF studded tyres designed with the tread along the central channel and reinforced sidewalls. These Ferrari-approved tyres offer the best braking and traction performance on snowy or icy terrain.
    A dedicated team

    A whole team of specialised mechanics will be on hand to support you, ready to change the car's tyres if needed and optimise the setup.

    Courmayeur: 1,224 m in style

    At the foot of Mont Blanc, Courmayeur is an exclusive location that is ideal for experiencing alpine elegance to the full. The On-Ice programme includes a series of gourmet dinners and wellness activities that complete the experience, all with views of Italy's highest mountain.

    Dinner on the summit of Mont Blanc. Stay in exclusive accommodation. Experiences devoted to your wellbeing. During the two-day course, you will experience Courmayeur in all its splendour.

    There are even more appealing activities for those accompanying you: the Guest package offers an opportunity to get away from it all, with unforgettable experiences at high altitude. 

    5-star hotel perched high in the sky
    You will stay in an iconic Courmayeur establishment. Two days made even more special by a Michelin-starred bistro for lunch between driving sessions. Private shuttles will transfer you each day between the hotel and the track.
    Wellness and relaxation
    You will be able to enjoy exclusive spa treatments at the accommodation, including wellness rituals to recharge your batteries after the driving sessions. All wellness treatments are also available to those accompanying you.
    Guest package

    While you are driving, whoever is accompanying you will get to experience the pleasure of the Alps. The guest programme includes a cultural tour of Aosta, with lunch at Paolo Griffa's Michelin-starred Caffè Nazionale, a trip to the summit of Mont Blanc to sample the local cuisine at an altitude of 3,466 metres, wellness treatments and a passenger experience in a Ferrari Purosangue.

    Save the date

    The Ferrari Corso Pilota On-Ice takes place in Courmayeur (IT) in January 2024. 

    It’s reserved exclusively for Ferrari clients. In order to be contacted and for in-depth information on taking part and details, complete the form.