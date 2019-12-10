Logo

    Ferrari California T

    The California T is a brilliant expression of Ferrari’s sporty DNA, while its retractable hard top (RHT) and 2+ configuration, amongst other features, make it supremely versatile.

    SPORTY, ELEGANT AND VERSATILE

    The California T epitomises the sublime elegance, sportiness, versatility and exclusivity that have distinguished every California model since the 1950s.

    Ferrari California T - Architecture

    The California T ia a strikingly compact car, a fact that boosts its sporty handling dynamics, while still maintaining truly generous cabin space. Its transaxle architecture results in perfect weight distribution with a slight bias to the rear as per Ferrari tradition (47% front, 53% rear). Furthermore, the fact that the engine is now located lower in the chassis (40 mm lower than the previous California) has improved the car’s centre of gravity which enhances handling still further. Both chassis and bodyshell are made entirely from aluminium. This is a lightweight solution with high torsional rigidity, a particularly important factor for a drop-top car, making for better performance and safety.

    Ferrari California T - HRT

    Made from aluminium panels over weight-bearing structural castings, also aluminium, the RHT also helps cut the California T’s overall weight to the bone. Both cover and top move simultaneously during the opening (or closing) cycle allowing the California T to switch personalities in an exceptionally short time. Optimisation of the roof packaging – with overlapping of the concave side - means the California T’s luggage compartment remains very generous even when the top is down, guaranteeing ample space in the cabin also.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 235.25 cu in
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 560 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 196 mph
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Type90° V8 with fuel direct injection
    • Bore and stroke 3.41 in x 3.23 in
    • Unit displacement 29.4 cu in
    • Total displacement 235.25 cu in
    • Compression ratio 9.4:1
    • Maximum power* 412 kW (560 cv) @ 7500 rpm
    • Maximum torque* 755 Nm (557 lbft) @ 4750 rpm in VII gear
    Dimensions and weight
    • Length 179.9 in
    • Width75.2 in
    • Height52.0 in
    • Wheelbase 105.1 in
    • Front track 64.2 in
    • Rear track 63.2 in
    • Dry weight** 3582 lb
    • Kerb weight** 3813 lb
    • Weight distribution 47% front - 53% rear
    • Fuel tank capacity 20.6 US gal / 17.3 UK gal
    • Boot (trunk) capacity 12 cu ft, 8.5 cu ft (roof closed)
    Performance
    • Maximum speed 196 mph
    • 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) 3.6 s
    • 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) 11.2 s
    • Weight/power ratio 8.69 lb/kw
    Tyres and wheels
    • Front245/40 ZR 19"
    • Rear285/40 ZR 19"
    • Front (opt) 245/35 ZR 20"
    • Rear (opt) 285/35 ZR 20"
    Carbon-ceramic braking system
    • Front 390 x 34 mm
    • Rear 360 x 32 mm
    Electronic control systems
    • CST with F1 TRAC system (Control for stability and traction)
    Gearbox
    • TypeF1, dual clutch 7 gears + Reverse
    Suspensions
    • FrontDouble wishbone
    • RearMultilink
    Fuel consumption and co2 emissions
    • Fuel consumption*** 10.5 l/100 km
    • CO2 emissions*** 250 g/km
    Notes
    • *With 98 octane fuel
    • **With lightweight optional equipment
    • ***Combined cycle (ECE+EUDC) with HELE system
