    The Ferrari 166 S was launched at the start of 1948 in both berlinetta and spider versions, both of which were built by Allemano.

    The 166 S was launched at the start of 1948 in both berlinetta and spider versions, both of which were built by Allemano. The berlinetta took victory in that year’s Mille Miglia, while the spider won the Giro di Sicilia.Ferrari followed this success with a one-off prototype for a production car called the 166 Sport, but the name was quickly changed to 166 Inter, in which guise Allemano, Touring, Bertone, Ghia, Vignale and Stabilimenti Farina all went on to create some memorable interpretations, both open top and otherwise. These cars were custom-built to the owners’ specifications and the most common request was for the three carburettor option.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke60 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement166.25cc
    • Total displacement1995.02cc
    • Compression ratio7.5 : 1
    • Maximum power81 kW (110 hp) at 6000 rpm
    • Power per litre55hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 32 DCF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 80litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres5.50 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta or spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2420mm
    • Front track1250mm
    • Rear track1200mm
    • Weight800 kg (dry, berlinetta)
    Performance
    • Top speed170km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

