downbeat mood

The 2014 season was far from satisfactory for Scuderia Ferrari. For the first time since 1994, it failed to win a single race and the mood was generally downbeat, as the team dropped to fourth in the Constructors’ classification, with both drivers nowhere near the top of the table. Fernando Alonso ended up sixth, with two podiums to his name – a third in China and a second in Hungary, while Kimi Raikkonen could do no better than 12th place, never seeing the podium. The season marked a major change to the technical regulations, with a return to turbocharged engines, last seen in 1988, but this time coupled to a significant hybrid element. In fact, there were two electric motors: the MGU-K, which recovered kinetic energy from the brakes and the MGU-H, which used the hot exhaust gases to generate energy. The minimum weight of the cars went up to 691 kg. The Scuderia’s car, named F14 T, following an on-line poll among the fans, suffered because of the limitations of the new engine and because the aerodynamic package had limitations.