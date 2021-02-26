Sainz inherited his passion for motorsport from his father, but instead of the narrow rocks and dirt tracks, he chose the race track, starting in karts at the age of eleven. He made his single-seater debut in 2010 in Formula BMW, taking his first win at Silverstone with the Euro International team. The following year, he moved to Formula Renault, racing for Korainen Motorsport, winning ten times on his way to the Northern Europe Cup title.

In 2012, he stepped up to European Formula 3 with the Carlin team, taking a win at Spa-Francorchamps and finishing the championship in fifth place. The following year, he raced in Formula Renault 3.5 winning the 2014 title with the DAMS team, taking seven wins and seven poles, to finish ahead of Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

This performance opened the door to Formula 1 and he made his debut with Scuderia Toro Rosso in the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, teamed with Max Verstappen, scoring 2 points on his maiden outing. He picked up a further 16 points that season and was 15th in the championship. The following year, he had his first encounter with Ferrari as his Toro Rosso was fitted with a Maranello-made power unit. Carlos ended the year 12th in the championship on 46 points and in 2017, he continued to progress, making it into the top ten, finishing ninth, after switching from Toro Rosso to Renault for the final four races of the year and for 2018. The Spaniard was tenth with the French team and his best result was a fifth place in Azerbaijan.