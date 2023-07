Especially for lovers of great food and wine, this package offers a journey of discovery not just into the amazing Ferrari story but also its deep bond with the local area.

A bond born of passion and the superb local food and wine, products which are renowned all over the world. Details: Visit to the Ferrari Museums with a drink + food in the cafés;

In the course of the day: Breakfast (per person) 1 coffee/cappuccino 1 brioche or filled milk bun 1 500 ml mineral water Aperitif (per person) 1 glass of Prosecco or fruit juice Mixed savoury snacks x 1 (panino, filled croissant, tapas and much more) Quick lunch (a persona) 1 500 ml mineral water 1 soft drink or juice 1 toasted sandwich Limited availability For info and bookings: +39 0536949713 museo@ferrari.com