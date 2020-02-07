the record season for Ferrari

The year 2004, the record season for Ferrari, went into a second act with the 2004 Championship: out of 18 GPs the Scuderia won 15 (13 Schumacher, 2 Barrichello), 8 one-two wins, 12 pole positions for a total of 262 points in the Constructors’ Championship. Already in August Ferrari archived the Championship files: at the Hungarian GP the Scuderia won the Constructors’ Title – the 14th in its history – with a one-two win, while Schumacher gained his fifth title in a row, the seventh of his career, in Belgium on the same track, where he debuted in the year 1991. The season made history also thanks to one of the most competitive single-seaters ever: the F2004, fitted with the new engine 053, a 10-cylinder with 865 bhp at 18,300 rpm, which exceeded all expectations in terms of performance and reliability also regarding the new challenge set by the regulations, which aimed at reducing the costs: one engine per race weekend, with an average lifespan of 800 instead of 350km.