Passione Ferrari member packages can be purchase for Saturday or Sunday or both days and are valid for one owner plus their companion.
Packages Include:
• access for one Ferrari
• access to parking
• paddock and hospitality area
• breakfast
• open bar
• buffet lunch
• briefing sessions
• track driving sessions (3 on Saturdays, 3 on Sundays)
• access to the Ferrari Service Clinic (by appointment only) and additional activities.
Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, inaugurated in 1999, is a new generation track with a wide escape route and little scope for overtaking. Set in a sort of natural amphitheatre, Valencia allows the public to follow the cars around most of the circuit, courtesy of the long grandstands that can accommodate over 150,000 spectators. The track offers four different combinations although the main races take place on the 4 km track, with its five right and eight left turns and 876 m straight. Valencia, similar in some respects to Oschersleben, has a narrow roadway with few passing points.
The new MyFerrari app was created specifically to provide Ferrari clients with features and services that interface directly with Maranello. It allows you to always be updated on Ferrari events and synchronise them with your personal calendar with a simple tap.