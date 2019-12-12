THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

MR. JAE SUNG PARK

We are pleased to make the following announcement to the distinguished members of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Korea (FOCK). Ferrari clubs have been established as a leading leisure and culture club in developed nations all over the world. In 2013, Ferrari headquarters authorized Korea to open an official Ferrari Owners’ Club of Korea. Unlike other owners clubs, the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Korea is the “official” and only Ferrari-authorized owners club of Korea. Ferrari only endorses one “official” Ferrari club in each country.

FOCK pursuits the high-class culture called “Ferrari Life,” which will represent a new paradigm of high-class culture in Korea. People already enjoy this new culture with FOCK and we will do our best to spread and share Ferrari Life. Moreover, our administrators and members will try hard to contribute and give back to our society in as many ways as possible.

Last but not least, we hope that FOC Korea will be the No.1 Ferrari Owners’ Club in the world.