THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

MR. JOSEP RODRÍGUEZ VILARRASA

Welcome Ferrari enthusiasts…



Dear Ferrari enthusiasts, It is an honor to welcome you to our club, which has celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2013. This along with its 200 members confirms its long and solid path enjoying the passion for Ferrari.

Due to excellent weather conditions, we can use our cars very often and thus organizes more than 12 activities every year. Because of this I encourage Ferrari owners in other countries to join us and participate in these activities.

Best regards,



FERRARI CLUB ESPAÑA