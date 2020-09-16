The Ferrari Portofino M’s engine belongs to the V8 turbo family voted “International Engine of the Year” on four consecutive occasions. The power unit can punch out 620 cv, 20 more than the Ferrari Portofino, thanks to new cam profiles and the introduction of a new speed sensor on the turbocharger assembly to measure the turbine revolutions. A new Gasoline Particulate Filter allows the car to comply with the strictest European anti-pollution standards (Euro-6D) without compromising driving pleasure.