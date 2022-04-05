Lunch & welcome presentation at Il Verrocchio

The exclusive “Il Verrocchio” is the only restaurant in Florence with a wonderful terrace directly overlooking the Arno River, perfect for al fresco dining, while enjoying a panorama of rare beauty in the Tuscan

countryside. Here you will have the chance to taste traditional Italian and Mediterranean gourmet dishes, as well as Tuscan specialties: a truly unforgettable culinary experience.

Panoramic Road Tour

Coffee break, wine cellar and abbey visit at Osteria di Passignano

Badia di Passignano, located in the heart of Chianti Classico, is an ancient monastery dating back to 395 and still home to the monks of Vallombrosian order, guardians of its cultural and historical treasures. Here you will discover this majestic property thanks to a guided tour through the ancient walls of the abbey and among the old wine barrels.

Panoramic Road Tour

Check-in & relaxation at Borgo San Felice

Welcome dinner at Poggio Rosso

The elegant, authentic cuisine at the One-Michelin star Il Poggio Rosso respects and reflects the local region. You are invited to experience the flavours and aromas of Tuscan tradition. A gastronomic journey that perfectly combines a cosmopolitan vision of flavour, international expertise, technical skills, and creativity, resulting in a truly authentic and innovative dining experience.