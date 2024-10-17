Exalting ground effect

The development of a three-dimensional aerodynamic floor imposed radical choices. At the front, the deliberation of a racing driving position was necessary to enable a chassis solution with a very high front keel. In the space freed up under the driver's feet, three pairs of bargeboards were developed that generate a strong concentrated vorticity and increase the outwash effect behind the front wheels. This improves the performance of the front triplane and minimises the interference effect between the wheel wake and the airflow feeding the rear.

Maximising the expansion volume of the diffuser, which in the F80 has a length of 180 cm, required a 1.3° rotation of the engine-gearbox assembly. The geometry thus extreme makes it possible to draw a huge flow of air under the car, the acceleration of which results in a large area of low pressure that translates into vertical load on the rear end. Performance is further enhanced thanks to the tyre seal, which aerodynamically seals the underbody by means of a duct that captures the flow from the side and blows it into the wheel well, between the outer drift of the extractor and the tyre.