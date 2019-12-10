The California T epitomises the sublime elegance, sportiness, versatility and exclusivity that have distinguished every California model since the 1950s.
The California T ia a strikingly compact car, a fact that boosts its sporty handling dynamics, while still maintaining truly generous cabin space. Its transaxle architecture results in perfect weight distribution with a slight bias to the rear as per Ferrari tradition (47% front, 53% rear). Furthermore, the fact that the engine is now located lower in the chassis (40 mm lower than the previous California) has improved the car’s centre of gravity which enhances handling still further. Both chassis and bodyshell are made entirely from aluminium. This is a lightweight solution with high torsional rigidity, a particularly important factor for a drop-top car, making for better performance and safety.
Made from aluminium panels over weight-bearing structural castings, also aluminium, the RHT also helps cut the California T’s overall weight to the bone. Both cover and top move simultaneously during the opening (or closing) cycle allowing the California T to switch personalities in an exceptionally short time. Optimisation of the roof packaging – with overlapping of the concave side - means the California T’s luggage compartment remains very generous even when the top is down, guaranteeing ample space in the cabin also.