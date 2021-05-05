Ferrari 812 Competizione

The 812 Competizione is the ultimate expression of Ferrari’s concept of an extreme front-engined berlinetta and hones the characteristics of the critically-acclaimed 812 Superfast to a level never seen before. The car encapsulates and epitomises the company’s 70-plus years of experience on the world’s circuits, drawing on its thoroughbred sports car DNA to deliver a perfect marriage of performance, form and functionality. Aimed at Ferrari’s most passionate collectors and connoisseurs, it features numerous uncompromising engineering solutions to guarantee peerless driving pleasure