PRIVACY POLICY

The personal data collected (“Data”) may be processed for the following purposes:

a) giving execution to a specific user request or provide the requested service (“Service”);

b) allowing the Company to perform surveys on customers satisfaction (“Customer Satisfaction”) related to the quality of Company goods and services according to the Company legitimate interest;

c) subject to your express consent, sending commercial communications as well as sending advertising on Company products and services, or performing market researches (“Marketing”);

d) subject to your express consent, analyzing your behaviors, habits and propensity to consume to enhance products and services provided by the Company as well as satisfy your expectations;

e) subject to your express consent, communicating Data to the companies controlled directly or indirectly by Ferrari N.V. and/or connected to Ferrari S.p.A. (“Ferrari Group Companies”) that will process them to send commercial communications as well as advertising on their products and services, or perform market researches (“Marketing Ferrari Group Companies”);

f) improving the user experience on the Company websites.

The Data may be processed in hardcopy, by automated or electronic means including via mail or e-mail, phone (e.g. automated phone calls, SMS, MMS), fax and any other mean (e.g. web sites, mobile apps).