“The Meaning of Partnership” exhibition, celebrating the Prancing Horse’s historic association with Philip Morris International (PMI).

Enzo Ferrari signed the agreement between the two companies ahead of the 1973 racing season, with the shared goal of supporting the Formula 1 team and helping it to victory. “We signed the agreement with Philip Morris to make sure that the Scuderia has the best drivers,” said the founder, launching a success-laden relationship.

A few figures suffice to evoke a legendary story, written alongside the Title Partner: 461 Grands Prix contested, and 130 victories celebrated so far in 17,520 days of shared passion. This time span makes this partnership one of the longest-running in Formula 1.



The Museum itself is the result of this long partnership. Designed by Enzo Ferrari with the support of Philip Morris International and donated to the Municipality of Maranello, it opened its doors as the Ferrari Gallery on 18 February 1990, the anniversary of Enzo Ferrari’s birth, and a year and a half after his death. It became the official Prancing Horse museum in 1995 and was renamed Museo Ferrari in 2011.



Today, visitors are greeted at the entrance to the exhibition by the body of the Ferrari F1 3-Seater. This car symbolises the unique experiences created under the aegis of this historic partnership. The 3-Seater is a Formula 1 car designed by Rory Byrne in 2003 based on the victorious F2002, then revised and modernised in 2013. With its 3000 cc, 10-cylinder engine delivering over 800 hp, this seven-speed car allows the Scuderia’s drivers to give the lucky few the chance to lap the track in the fastest car they could ever hope to experience.



To tell the story of the bond between the Prancing Horse and PMI, the tour ends in an exceptional place, accessible to the general public for the first time: the Mission Winnow motorhome is usually an integral part of the F1 paddock, set up in the Museum’s courtyard. Until 3 October, visitors to the exhibition can enter one of the most iconic “houses” of the Paddock, through which the sport’s greatest legends have passed.



“The Meaning of Partnership” will be on until the end of the year at the Ferrari Museum, open daily from 9:30am to 7:00pm (from 1 October, 10am to 6pm).

