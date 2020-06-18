From February 2018 to January 2019, the MEF played host to the “Il Rosso e Il Rosa” exhibition, a celebration of the bond between Ferrari and its female enthusiasts through models from all its various eras that were driven by exceptional women from the worlds of entertainment, sport and the nobility.

The exhibition of some of the most beautiful and iconic Ferrari models, always favoured by prominent figures from the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship and sport, is a tribute to all women who over the years have carved out a growing role in the car industry as customers, professionals and drivers.