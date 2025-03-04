Zhou Guanyu was born on 30 May 1999 in Shanghai, China.

He began karting in 2008 and in 2012 he made the move to Europe to compete at international level, when he began to get himself noticed. Thanks to his great results, he was enrolled in the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy in 2014. That same year, he took part in the KF category of the WSK Champions Cup, before moving up to the CIK-FIA.

In 2015, he made his single-seater debut, driving for the Prema Powerteam in the Italian Formula 4 series, finishing second, with three wins, all of them at Monza. He was clearly good enough to move up to Formula 3, where he raced for three seasons: in 2016 with Motopark, and from 2017 onwards, back with Prema. In 2018, also his last year with the SFDA, he took his maiden win in the category in the opening race of the season at Pau.

2019 saw him step up to Formula 2 with UNI-Virtuosi Racing, his first win in this category coming in 2021 in Bahrain, his best season in which he finished third in the championship. That year, he was also confirmed as third driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team.

In 2022, he made his Formula 1 debut with the Alfa Romeo Racing team at the wheel of the Ferrari-powered C42, to become the first ever Chinese driver to race in this category. He scored a point in his very first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, putting in a solid, competitive drive. He stayed with the team for three seasons, his best result being an eighth place in the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

For 2025, he has returned to Maranello as Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Reserve Driver, a role he shares with Antonio Giovinazzi, while also working on the development of the SF-25 in the simulator.



