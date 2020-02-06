After a difficult start of the season Ferrari was again ruling in Formula One thanks to the competitive 312 B with its 180° V12 engine

Next to Jacky Ickx, back in Maranello, Ignazio Giunti and Clay Regazzoni were racing for the Prancing Horse. Regazzoni gained his first win in F1 in Monza. With four successes and two one-two wins Ferrari gained second place in the Constructors’ Championship, while the Drivers’ Title went posthumously to Jochen Rindt, who had died in an accident during the qualifying of the Italian GP.