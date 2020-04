Still problems for the Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari, starting into the Championship with the 312 F1-67, completed with a delay caused by some problems inside the company. The car’s official debut was at the Champions’ Race in Brands-Hatch with Bandini and Scarfiotti behind the wheel: it was the last GP for an unlucky Lorenzo Bandini, who lost his life in Monte Carlo on 7 May. After the terrible loss the season wasn’t very satisfying and the competitors showed up with avant-garde technology.