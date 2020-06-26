Renault locked out the front row in qualifying with Jean-Pierre Jabouille ahead of René Arnoux who had to rely on his Friday time because his engine broke at the beginning of the Saturday session. Scheckter took third while Villeneuve was fifth. On Sunday 9 September, the circuit was bursting at the seams with people despite it being the first time that spectators were forbidden from building temporary stands from which to watch the Grand Prix. The ruling had provoked strong protests and some fans had even threatened to boycott the race, throwing bottles onto the track. On the Friday an anonymous caller had said there was a bomb at the circuit.

When the green light came on, Scheckter got the best start and took the lead. Arnoux, however, retook the lead on the second lap but it did not last long. His engine gave up on lap 13, which delighted the crowd. On lap 40, Laffite’s eight cylinder Ford engine in the Ligier suffered the same bad luck. The fans in the grandstands were ecstatic.