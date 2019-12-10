    Celebrating the win of the 2008 formula 1 constructor's world title this car bears the name Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M.

    Celebrating the win of the 2008 formula 1 constructor’s world title this car bears the name Scuderia Spider 16M. The Scuderia Spider 16M combines the 430 Scuderia’s innovative content with the pleasure of driving the open F430 Spider.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 263 cu in
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 510 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8500 rpm
    • 196 mph
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall lenght (in)177.6
    • Overall width (in)75.7
    • Height (in)47.9
    • Wheelbase (in)102.4
    • Front track (in)65.7
    • Rear track (in)63.6
    • Dry wheight* (lb)2,954
    • Kerb weight* (lb)3,175
    • Weight distribution43% F - 57% R
    • Fuel tank capacity (gal)25.1 US/gal (20.9 UK/gal)
    • Boot (trunk) capacity (cu ft)8.83
    Tyres
    • Front235/35 ZR19"
    • Rear285/35 ZR19"
    Ccm brakes
    • Front (in)15.6 x 1.4 - 6 pistons
    • Rear (in)13.7 x 1.3 - 4 pistons
    Electronics
    • CST with F1-TracControl for stability and traction
    Engine
    • Type90° V8
    • Bore and stroke (in)3,26 x 3,19
    • Unit displacement (cu in)32.84
    • Total displacement (cu in)263
    • Compression ratio11,9:1
    • Maximum power375,4 kW (510 CV) at 8.500 rpm
    • Maximum torque470 Nm (346,7 lbft) at 5.250 rpm
    Performance
    • Maximum speed (mph)196
    • 0-62 mph (s)3.7
    • 0-1.000 m (s)21.1
    • Weight/Power ratio (lb/CV)5,8
    Gearbox
    • GearboxF1 Superfast - 6 gears + Reverse
    Suspensions
    • Frontdouble wishbone
    • Reardouble wishbone
    Fuel consumption
    • Combined* (ECE+EUDC) (l/100 km)15.7
    Co2 emissions
    • Combined* (ECE+EUDC) (g/km)360
    Note
    • *European Market version
    • limited series
    • Technical Details