Building on the traditions and experience of existing owners' clubs, the Ferrari Club Austria can rely on the support of Ferrari S.p.A. in Maranello and the sales organization responsible for the country, as well as the resources of ambitious members and a new board and advisory board to be appointed every two years.

Measured against the total number of vehicles registered in Austria (approx 1500), the 250 members of the Ferrari Club Austria unite an outstanding quota of enthusiastic Ferrari Owners.

The FCA has been compiling a yearbook for 10 years now. This work covering more than 200 pages in the edition of 2020 is well known in the field of Ferrari Club literature all over the world.