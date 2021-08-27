Borgo dei Conti is a unique place which transports its guests on an extraordinary journey to discover the beauties and ancient flavours of the territor. The complex of approximately 20 hectares in size (about 50 acres) is surrounded by more than 600 olive trees and by a large park, planted in the 18th century, that includes also several secular oak trees. This park covers the whole hill side and is watched over by an imposing tower that seems like a castle fort. The Resort has combined its centuries of aristocratic history to modern concepts of hospitality and elegance. Chilling out in our two outdoor swimming pools with panoramic view over the Umbrian hills.
Panoramic Road Tour
Extra virgin olive oil tasting by I Potti de Fratini
This extra virgin olive oil is produced in the Middle Tiber Valley, just a few minutes from Todi, one of the best places in the world to produce olive oil. I Potti de Fratini oil is the fruit of the experience and passion of three generations of the Fratini family.
Lunch at Borgo Antichi Orti Assisi
A journey through the roots of the past, an emotional and sensory experience, where the present meets the future. This is the essence of Antichi Orti, the magic of a unique place. A new vision which entails the recovery of an ancient knowledge perfectly aligned with the world, that aims to place the human being back at the centre of his unit of body, mind, spirit and emotions.