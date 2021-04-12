12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH At Dolce Stil Novo alla Reggia AND WELCOME PRESENTATION

Venaria Palace – an architectural, cultural, artistic masterpiece. A highly charming place which seizes and conquers with its beauty, stateliness and grandeur. On the last floor, just above Diana’s Gallery and one step below the sky, there is Dolce Stil Novo’s restaurant, the only restaurant inside a royal palace, with a breathtaking view over the Gardens, the Fishpond, the Courtyard of Honour and the Deer Fountain. During accreditation time you can enjoy an aperitif on the Reggia Venaria terrace or a guided tour of the palace, for a unique trip between culinary pleasure and history’s emotion.

14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - CRUMBLY TORRONE

Founded in 1883, the historic Davide Barbero artisan chocolate and crumbly torrone will move to the evocative location of the Relais Sant’Uffizio for a private show cooking and tasting session based on the specialities of this wonderful region. You will discover the secret behind the crumbly torrone Barbero and its unique characteristics as it is a product still produced according to the old recipe of Asti torrone.

17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL at Relais San Maurizio

For the four-hundred anniversary of the monastery the British artist David Tremlett has conceived one of his famous wall drawings in the ancient chapel. Enjoy a dinner surrounded by this site-specific project and plunged in the atmosphere of a very special entertainment for an unforgettable experience.