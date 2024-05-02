The Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider introduces a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) comprising three displays that raise the Ferrari V12 berlinetta onboard experience to new heights.
All of the main functions can be controlled from the central 10.25” touchscreen capacitive display within reach of both driver and passenger. This is flanked by a 15.6” driver display showing all of the driving and vehicle dynamics information.
Lastly, the passenger is always completely involved in the driving experience thanks to an 8.8” display.
The car sports the capacitive steering wheel seen on all of the latest models in the range featuring the indented buttons for ease of use.
This means that command activations are more precise, instant and intuitive even in sporty driving conditions.
The Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider comes with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®-based mobile connectivity systems as standard, both easily controlled from the new central display. A wireless charging mat on the central tunnel (as standard) makes phone charging simple too.
The interior style takes its inspiration from the Prancing Horse’s dual cockpit architecture.
The Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider’s cabin has an almost symmetrical structure comprising two modules for driver and passenger and offering an astonishing standard of comfort and involvement in the driving experience.
The upper section features two distinct binnacles dedicated to the driver and passenger instrumentation and to the climate control vents.
A deftly elegant colour and material change draws the eye to the two volumes separated by the body of the dash, which seem almost to float, further enhancing the feeling of lightness in this area.
Aerodynamic load-generating flaps have been introduced on the rear of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, permitting two different configurations: Low Drag (LD) and High Downforce (HD).
In the LD position, the flaps are flush with the bodywork so that the air runs over it uninterrupted, making them invisible to the flow. This configuration is retained until a speed of 60 km and over 300 km/h.
In between these two speeds, movement depends on the car’s longitudinal and lateral acceleration.
In high-performance handling and braking situations, the flaps go into HD configuration, generating maximum downforce.
The profile of the louvres in the central opening of the underbody minimise the impact of the hot air which is not highly energised.
The downforce on the front is generated by three pairs of vortex generators optimised in the wind tunnel.
In line with Ferrari’s philosophy of transferring innovations from the racing world to the road-going sports cars, the engineers designed an air inlet near the outer edge of the rear fence to provide ventilation for the silencer’s electronics.
The cooling requirements of the engine and ancillaries demanded a redesign of the car’s entire cooling system which resulted in front underbody evacuation being optimised.
The space between the longitudinal elements of the chassis house the engine coolant radiator and air-con circuit condenser, while the oil radiator has been split into two and lies ahead of the front wheels.