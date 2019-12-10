    Just like the two-litre version, the ferrari Dino 246 S shared a similar styling to the 250 Testa Rossa of the same era.

    Ferrari Dino 246 S

    Just like the two-litre version, the Dino 246 S shared a similar styling to the 250 Testa Rossa of the same era, but was equipped with an engine derived from Formula 1. This version debuted in January 1960 at the Buenos Aires 100 km during the Temporada Argentina in the hands of Scarfiotti and Gonzalez. Two cars also took part in the Targa Florio, coming home second and fourth respectively. Although the Dino 246 S was subsequently used extensively by privateers, the official Ferrari works drivers only fielded the 250 Testa Rossa.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V6
    • Bore/stroke85 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement402.88cc
    • Total displacement2417.33cc
    • Compression ratio9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power184 kW (250 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre103hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, radius arms, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2160mm
    • Front track1245mm
    • Rear track1205mm
    • Weight640kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-