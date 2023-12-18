Ferrari logo
    Corso Pilota On-Ice

    THRILLS ON ICE

    Enjoy two days of adrenaline-fuelled driving pleasure as you master the art of ice and snow driving on the slopes of Mont Blanc.
    TWO EXHILARATING DAYS

    Against the wonderful winter backdrop of Courmayeur, one of the Alps’ most prestigious resorts, our professional instructors will show you the fun and satisfying art of counter-steering, and teach you how to negotiate the most challenging bends without sacrificing speed.

    The On-Ice Course is also designed to improve your level of athletic ability. That’s because driving technique alone is not enough: you have to be able to anticipate and control the situations that arise in extreme environments. For this reason, you will get advice on how to prepare physically, participate in theory lessons and receive detailed analysis of your performance.

    Each day of the course includes a short theory session to familiarise yourself with the car, find out how it behaves on the track and learn the driving techniques.
    You will have the Ferrari Purosangue at your disposal – this high-wheeled car with four-wheel drive is ideal for tackling challenging tracks. An exclusive set-up will make the most of its features: studded tyres will give the car more grip, providing more power and control.
    Tyres that leave their mark
    The Ferrari Purosangues are fitted with 3PMSF studded tyres designed with the tread along the central channel and reinforced sidewalls. These Ferrari-approved tyres offer the best braking and traction performance on snowy or icy terrain.
    A dedicated team

    A whole team of specialised mechanics will be on hand to support you, ready to change the car's tyres if needed and optimise the setup.

    THE HEIGHT OF SOPHISTICATION

    At 1,224m above sea level and nestled at the foot of Mont Blanc, Courmayeur is an exclusive resort that welcomes visitors to the full majesty of the Alps. The On-Ice programme includes a series of gourmet dinners and wellness activities that complete the experience, all with views of Italy's highest mountain.

    Dine on the summit of Mont Blanc. Enjoy exclusive accommodation, and savour experiences devoted to your wellbeing. During the two-day course you will experience the very best of Courmayeur.

    There are more appealing activities awaiting your companion: the Guest package offers a range of delightful and exclusive experiences to suit every taste. 

    5-STAR ACCOMMODATION
    You will stay in an iconic Courmayeur establishment. Two days made even more special by a Michelin-starred bistro for lunch between driving sessions. Private shuttles will transfer you each day between the hotel and the track.
    Wellness and relaxation
    Enjoy exclusive spa treatments at your accommodation, including wellness rituals designed to soothe and recharge after your driving sessions. All treatments are also available to your companion.
    Guest package

    While you drive, your companion can experience the unique delights of the Alps. The guest programme includes a cultural tour of Aosta, with lunch at Paolo Griffa's Michelin-starred Caffè Nazionale, a trip to the summit of Mont Blanc to sample the local cuisine at an altitude of 3,466 metres, wellness treatments and a passenger experience in a Ferrari Purosangue.

    Save the date

    The Ferrari Corso Pilota On-Ice takes place in Courmayeur (IT) in January 2024. 

    Corso Pilota On-Ice is exclusively reserved for Ferrari clients only. In order to be contacted, and for in-depth information on taking part, please complete the form.