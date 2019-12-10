Built between February and October 1969, the 365 GTS had the same refined mechanicals as the 365 GT 2+2 and the 365 GTC. Fed by three Weber carburettors, the 60° V12 was remarkably torquey and had huge reserves of power. The rear-mounted five-speed gearbox contributed in distributing the weight evenly over the front and rear axles. Air conditioning and wire wheels were available as options. Just 20 365 GTSs were built.
