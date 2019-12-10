The GTBi’s coachwork remained largely unchanged with respect to the 308 GTB, apart from a few modifications to the interior. The most important changes, however, were made to the engine. In fact, in competition, fuel injection systems had replaced the traditional stacks of carburettors and, as transferring racing experience to production cars has always been part of the Ferrari mission, adopting fuel injection systems was in line with this, helping indirectly to comply with new exhaust emission norms.

