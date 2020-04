A completely new single-seater for the motorsport season 1964

The 158 F1 with a small and light 8-cylinder, a new concept. It was a difficult start with some retirements, but in Germany Surtees won the race, but in the classification the English driver was behind the competition of Lotus and BRM until the US GP. A second place in the race in the USA helped John Surtees to conquer the Titles for the Scuderia Ferrari in the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championship.