      • V6
        Engine
      • 1600 cc
        Total displacement
      • 4 MJ
        Battery energy
      • 120 kW
        MGU-K power
      Power unit 066/7
      • Cubic capacity1600 cc
      • Maximum rpm15,000
      • SuperchargingSingle turbocharger
      • Maximum fuel flow rate100 kg/hr
      • Configuration90° V6
      • Bore80 mm
      • Stroke53 mm
      • Valves4 per cylinder
      • Direct injectionmax 500 bar
      Ers system
      • ConfigurationHybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators
      • Battery packLithium-ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg
      • Maximum battery pack capacity4 MJ
      • MGU-K maximum power120 kW (163 cv)
      • MGU-K maximum rpm50,000
      • MGU-H maximum rpm125,000
      Car
      • Total weight including water, lubricants and driver: 795 kg
      • Chassis manufactured from carbon fibre honeycomb composite material with protective Halo over the cockpit
      • Bodywork and seat in carbon fibre
      • Hydraulically controlled rear differential
      • Brembo self-ventilating carbon discs (front and rear) with brake-by-wire control for the rear brakes
      • Ferrari longitudinal gearbox with 8 gears, plus reverse
      • Push-rod front suspension
      • Pull-rod rear suspension
      • Front and rear wheels: 18”
