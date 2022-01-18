Rafael was born on 5 May 2005 in Recife, Brazil.

He first stepped into a kart when he was not yet 10 years old and by 2016 he was already making a name for himself in the SKUSA Super Master Series. By 2019 he was a regular winner in this series.

There were several highlights in 2021: in February at Adria (Italy) he won the WSK Champions Cup and the WSK Super Master Cup and in May at Gand (Belgium,) he won the Champions of the Future class in the European championship. He finished on the podium several times, so that Escuderia Telmex, the FDA’s scout in Mexico and Latin America selected him for the FDA World Finals. Despite his limited experience in a Formula 4 car he performed very well.

Having been selected at the FDA Scouting World Finals, he thus became the third Brazilian, after former students Enzo Fittipaldi and Gianluca Petecof, to join the Academy. In 2022, he races in the UAE Formula 4 championship and the Italian one, with a few one-off drives in the German series, sporting Prema team colours.