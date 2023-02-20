Nicolas Longuet was born on 8 June 2002 in Turin, Italy

Nicolas Longuet is French, but was born in Turin, Italy in 2002 and, despite his young age, is already a veteran on the Esports scene. He has always been keen on cars and decided to focus on simulator racing in 2018, soon finishing as runner-up in the French championship, which earned him a place on the F1 Esports Prodraft. The following year he made his F1 Esports debut with Red Bull Racing and at 17 he became the youngest driver to claim a podium finish. He raced for Renault, Alpine and Alfa Romeo, taking three wins and six pole positions. In 2020 he finished fourth in the championship.

