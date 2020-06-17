Dear Visitors,
- that the holder has received a first dose of vaccine or a single-dose vaccine more than 15 days previously;
- that the holder is doubly vaccinated;
- that the holder has had a negative a PCR or rapid antigen test result within the previous 48 hours;
- that the holder has recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.
How to get the Green Pass
Our staff are authorised to ask visitors to show their Green Pass either in digital or print form at the entrance to the museums to ensure they are valid. Holders will also need to show an ID document. Please arrive at the museum entrances with the correct documents to hand to facilitate checking and access.
For further information on how to obtain the Green Pass, please go to: www.dgc.gov.it
The list of countries is constantly being revised. To check the latest updates, we recommend going to: https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en
Green pass equivalent certificationshttps://www.trovanorme.salute.gov.it/norme/renderNormsanPdf?anno=2021&codLeg=82920&parte=1%20&serie=null
The Museum has a shop where visitors can purchase a vast array of official Ferrari merchandise including a selection of items dedicated specifically to the Maranello museum itself.
Also just 500 metres from the Museum is the Ferrari Store which is strategically located directly across from the historic factory gates.
The Store is devoted exclusively to Ferrari-branded product ranging from the technical and sporty to clothing collections inspired by the gentlemen drivers that are such an iconic part of the marque’s history. There are also excellent children and ladies ranges. All in all, there is something to delight visitors of all kinds at the Ferrari Store.
How to get the Green Pass