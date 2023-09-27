Ferrari logo
“Factories are made of people, machines and buildings. Ferrari, above all, is made of people” .

Ferrari Engineering  

Academy 2024

The Ferrari GT Engineering Academy, based in Maranello/Italy, is looking for the best engineering graduates & PhDs to join us in within the highly innovative, stimulating, and challenging work environment of the Ferrari GT engineering product development team.

This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Ferrari, by joining our dedicated program.

Start with a dedicated 6-month internship, and deliver to earn a long term role in the Ferrari engineering team.

We are seeking excellent engineering graduates (Master and/ or PhD) who have graduated within the last 12 months.

Above all, we are looking for problem-solvers with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively,team-players who are hardworking and with the right humility, are hungry to learn, and motivated to succeed.

Your academic background will come from these key disciplines: Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Materials Science & Controls Engineering.

Please apply directly on the specific opportunity on the Ferrari careers pages corporate.ferrari.com/en/career

Closing date for applications: Monday 23 Oct 2023

Internship projects start in early 2024 in Maranello, Italy

