The Monza Circuit, located near the city of Monza just north of Milan, stretches 5.793 km (3.600 miles) through the serene parkland of the Royal Villa of Monza.

Known as "The Temple of Speed," this historic circuit has been a revered destination in motorsport since its opening in 1922, making it the oldest track in mainland Europe.

Monza’s design features long straights and high-speed corners, enabling thrilling performances. The maximum speed record in Formula 1 was set here in 2005 by Kimi Räikkönen at 370.1 km/h, showcasing the circuit's unparalleled legacy and excitement.