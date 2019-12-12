    Ferrari Owners Club Philippines - official club, recognized by the factory and bringing together the enthusiasts of the brand

    Ferrari Owners Club Philippines - official club, recognized by the factory and bringing together the enthusiasts of the brand, who share the values of the marque and have the taste for Ferrari undisputable performance.

    Whether you are a present or a future Ferrari owner we are looking forward for you to be the part of our family!

    the president welcome

    BRYAN ANG
    Greetings to all Ferrari owners!

    It is with great pride and privilege that i welcome you to the official Ferrari Owners Club (Philippines). Thank you for sharing in the same driving passion and rich racing heritage that embodies the most prestigious motoring brand in the world.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owner's Club Philippines
    Foundation: December 2014
    Address: 32nd & 4th, Crescent Park West, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Metro Manila Philippines
    Phone: (632) 801 7777
    Fax: (632) 846 0578

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Bryan Ang
    Vice President: Christopher Tang
    Executive director: Andres Sta. Maria
    Secretary: Sophie Delos Santos
    Treasurer: Macario Roque
    Other members for the Board of Directors: Juluis Nolasco, Daniel Astillero, Wai Ming Lee, Emmanuele Bernabe