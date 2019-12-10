Ferrari
    Ferrari 412

    The 412 replaced the 400i and introduced a series of improvements, the most noticeable being the higher boot line, along with a deeper front spoiler to improve the car’s aerodynamics. Pininfarina’s other interventions included re-designed sill panels, body-coloured bumper inserts, a modified alloy wheel design, clear indicator lenses and black windscreen and window surrounds.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke82 x 78mm
    • Unitary displacement411.92cc
    • Total displacement4943.03cc
    • Compression ratio9.6 : 1
    • Maximum power250 kW (340 hp) at 6000 rpm
    • Power per litre69hp/l
    • Maximum torque451 Nm (46 kgm) at 4200 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch K-Jetronic mechanical injection
    • IgnitionMarelli Microplex electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchautomatic: torque converter; manual: twin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionself-levelling, independent, unequal-length wishbones, twin coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionautomatic: 3-speed + reverse; manual: 5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres240/55 VR 16
    • Rear tyres240/55 VR 16
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4810mm
    • Width1798mm
    • Height1314mm
    • Wheelbase2700mm
    • Front track1480mm
    • Rear track1500mm
    • Weightdry, automatic: 1810 kg; manual: 1805kg
    Performance
    • Top speedautomatic: 245 km/h; manual: 250km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/hautomatic: 8.3 sec; manual: 6.7sec
    • 0-400 mautomatic: 15.2 sec; manual: 14.6sec
    • 0-1000 mautomatic: 27.7 sec; manual: 26.4sec
