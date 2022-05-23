On the evening of Saturday May 28th, the Museum will be staying open until the unusually late time of 24.00 and offering a reduced ticket price of just 8 euro to visitors arriving after 19.00.

They will also get to see some of the most important cars on display with their engine lids open plus there will be free guided tours every 60 minutes in both Italian and English (places are limited).

Visitors can also bring their visit and the evening to a very pleasant conclusion at the newly refurbished Enzo Ferrari Bistrot, where they can enjoy aperitifs and cocktails in the lounge area until the Museum closes.

On Sunday, May 29th, the Museo Enzo Ferrari will become a huge projection room where visitors can enjoy a completely immersive experience of the Monaco Grand Prix at no extra cost on top of their normal ticket price. The projection begins at 15.00 to coincide with the start of the race (once again places are limited).

Also happening in the course of the weekend are special live performances including a body shop demonstration in the Museum’s exhibition area with Afro Gibellini in collaboration with the Modenart collection (appointments open to visitors Saturday 28th at 11.00 and 16.00, and Sunday 29th at 11.00).