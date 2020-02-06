Logo

    1998

    Rory Bryne designed an all-new car as the technical regulations for 1998 called for 20 cm narrower front and rear tracks and the use of grooved tyres instead of slicks


    What made this car special was its novel aerodynamic design approach which, in the years to come, would ensure Ferrari’s superiority over its rivals. The engine was new too – the Tipo 047 characterised by an 80°angle between the cylinder banks and numerous internal and external modifications. The suspension design was also modified with the front shock absorbers mounted vertically once again, while torsion bar springing and push-rods were retained all round.

    1998 saw Michael Schumacher and Ferrari in line for the World title once again. This time they faced a new adversary. Williams-Renault had been replaced in the rankings by the Mercedes-powered McLaren. Schumacher battled it out with Finn Mika Hakkinen in the last race of the season at Suzuka, but a mistake at the start and a puncture in the middle of a splendid chase saw Michael lose out on the chance of taking the Drivers’ title back to Maranello. However, the other six victories (Argentina, Canada, France, Great Britain, Hungary and Italy) and the 133 points remained a record for the Maranello marque.
    • V10
      Engine
    • 2996.62 cc
      Total displacement
    • 600 kg
      Weight (with liquids and driver)
    • 7-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V10
    • Bore/stroke 96 x 41.4 mm
    • Unitary displacement 299.66 cc
    • Total displacement 2996.62 cc
    • Compression ratio 12.3 : 1
    • Maximum power 592 kW (805 hp) at 17,300 rpm
    • Power per litre 269 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Magneti Marelli electronic indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Framehoneycomb and carbon-fibre composite monocoque
    • Front suspension independent push-rod, twin wishbones, torsion bar springs, Belville washer, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent push-rod, twin wishbones, torsion bar springs, Belville washer, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes carbon-carbon composite discs
    • Transmission electro-hydraulic 7-speed + reverse
    • Steering electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion
    • Front tyres 13”, Bridgestone
    • Rear tyres 13”, Bridgestone