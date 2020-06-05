Clark got away well, unlike Surtees who was fifth by the first corner, behind Richie Ginther in the BRM, Tony Maggs in the Cooper and Bandini. But it only took a few laps for the battle for the win to come down to a fight between the Scotsman and the Englishman. The Ferrari man realised that the Lotus was suffering with ignition problems and would sometimes cut out. Surtees overtook Clark several times but, when his car was working well, the Lotus driver was peerless at the Nurburgring and each time he got ahead again. Surtees was clever enough to know that it was not worth taking too many risks on such a dangerous and bumpy track, so he settled for pushing his rival whenever he could.

At half distance, Clark gave best, realising after being passed by Surtees yet again that it wasn’t worth risking his life and his car with even more acrobatic moves just to stay ahead of the Ferrari and he could see it was not easy to push the seven times motorcycle world champion into making a mistake. It was unprecedented and Germany would turn out to be the only race in which he came second in his entire amazing career.

From then on, Surtees just had to manage the situation and despite the annoying rain that began to fall on the final lap nothing jeopardised his taking of his maiden victory in the sport’s top category. It was the very first time that a motorcycle world champion had won a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The newspapers duly wrote of the “hero of two worlds” but Surtees had much greater ambitions for his future that he would put into place from the very next season.