Tuukka Taponen was born on 26 October 2006 in Lohja, Finland.

At the age of 11, he won the Finnish karting championship and in 2019 he won the OK Junior title.

In 2020, Tuukka joined the Tony Kart team, immediately putting himself in the spotlight in the OKJ category, finishing third in the FIA European Karting Championship and runner-up in the world championship at Portimao (Portugal). In 2021, on his outright debut in the OK class, he won the world championship at Campillos (Spain) run in variable weather conditions, demonstrating his skills in both the dry and the wet.

That same year, he took part in the FDA Scouting World Finals and although he did not win, he was put under special observation by Ferrari. 2022 saw him moving up to the KZ gearbox class, up against the best professionals in world karting, in which he confirm his skills and a second appearance in the FDA Scouting World Finals secured his place at the Academy.

He made his single-seater debut in the Formula 4 UAE championship, with a ninth place and two seconds. His main programme for 2023 is Italian Formula 4, the most competitive championship in the world.