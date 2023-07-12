Hockenheimring

The German town of Hockenheim has become synonymous with motor racing thanks to its famous circuit, which has transformed over the years from a highspeed blast through the forest to a thoroughly modern racetrack.

The circuit’s history dates back to 1930, but in 2001, the Hockenheim-ring received approval for a 62 million Euro renovation project, boasting impressive new grandstands with capacity of 120,000 while dramatically shortening the track, with the long, forested straight section shortened in favour of more tight corners. The modern configuration is 4.57 km (2.84 miles) long with 17 turns.

