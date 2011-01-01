Rarely has the heritage of a brand been so closely connected to the life of its founder. Enzo Ferrari influenced design and technical excellence from the beginning, and this continues today in the expertise and desire for excellence of all working within Ferrari.
To complement and enhance the brand experience, Ferrari has a range of bespoke financial solutions, available via its own funding company, Ferrari Financial Services. Operating throughout the authorised network of Ferrari dealers, can assist both private and corporate clients with a professional service from our offices in the UK. Working closely with our colleagues in Europe, USA and Asia we can provide facilities on a global basis, allowing access to the very best cars in the world.
At Ferrari Financial Services we recognise the goals of our founder and strive to offer the highest level of services to those purchasing a Ferrari. A discrete and professional service is guaranteed and it is with pleasure we introduce you to the Premium Ownership Programme.
A new way to purchase a car with the Cavallino badge
Making the most of your money
Ferrari Financial Services offers potential owners an original and highly favourable way of purchasing a car. Ferrari Financial Services offers an ideal way to purchase your new Ferrari. Our financial products are especially designed for the current Ferrari range and allow for convenience, flexibility and peace of mind.
