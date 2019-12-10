    The Ferrari 857 S was equipped with the largest displacement version of the legendary four-cylinder in-line

    Ferrari 857 S

    The 857 was equipped with the largest displacement version of the legendary four-cylinder in-line which started its career with World Championship victories in 1952 and 1953 and was later upped to a three-litre with the same external block dimensions. The very few Type 857 S models built served as a basis for the development of its successor, the Type 860 Monza, which differed from it in certain technical details, such as the number of gears (four instead of five) and the shape of the majestic Scaglietti bodywork.

    • I4
      ENGINE
    • 3431.93 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 206 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6000 rpm
    • 857.98 cc
      Unitary displacement
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal, in-line four
    • Bore/stroke102 x 105mm
    • Unitary displacement857.98cc
    • Total displacement3431.93cc
    • Compression ratio8.5 : 1
    • Maximum power206 kW (280 hp) at 6000 rpm
    • Power per litre82hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedtwo Weber 58 DCOA/3 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwo spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, upper transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2250mm
    • Front track1278mm
    • Rear track1284mm
    • Weight-
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-