    2021 RACE REVIEW

    Scuderia Ferrari attacked all race long to bring home 16 points, which is less than it might have been given the potential shown on track. A fourth place for Charles Leclerc and an eighth for Carlos Sainz has not changed the order in either championship although the team has significantly closed the gap to McLaren in the Constructors’ classification.
    Track Temperature18.1°C
    Humidity94.9%
    Air Temperature15.6°C
    Wind Speed2.2 km/h
    • CHARLES LECLERC
    • Race Result4
    • Fastest Lap1:32.737
    • Pit Stop23.646
    • Race Time1:31:41.917
    • Gap from leader+37.814
    avg speed
    top speed
    avg speed
    top speed
    • CARLOS SAINZ
    • Race Result8
    • Fastest Lap1:31.921
    • Pit Stop28.353
    • Race Time1:31:55.629
    • Gap from leader+51.526
    avg speed
    top speed
    avg speed
    top speed
    Tyres
    CHARLES LECLERC
    N. Pit Stop1
    TOTAL LAPS58
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    Race laps
    47
    58
    Percentage set used
    Intermediate
    100 %
    CARLOS SAINZ
    N. Pit Stop1
    TOTAL LAPS58
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    Race laps
    36
    58
    Percentage set used
    Intermediate
    100 %
    Scuderia Ferrari 2021 - Mattia Binotto
    This was a very intense race
    and it confirmed the good signs that had already emerged in very different dry track conditions on Friday. Istanbul is a very demanding track and we showed we were competitive, at least on this track and that’s why we can’t be entirely satisfied with the 16 points we picked up today. Charles had a great weekend, both in qualifying and the race. Together we tried to bring home an even better result and it’s a shame that in the end he didn’t make it to the podium, as that would have been well deserved. Carlos who came to Turkey with the grid penalty hanging over him, staged a great climb up the order, which took him all the way to eighth place. We continue to make progress but there’s still a lot of work to do to be regularly fighting for the win. We have to be realistic and continue to push to improve in every area. We can approach the remaining six races with confidence, in the knowledge that we have a package that allows us to fight right to the very end for third place in the Constructors’ championship, one of our stated aims for this season.
    Mattia Binotto
    #EssereFerrari
    Overall it was a positive race.
    We were very competitive, especially in the first stint and the car felt good. We went long on the first set of Inters and once the rest of the field had stopped for the new set, we found ourselves to be quite a bit faster on the used ones. But after just a few laps, the other drivers started to clear the graining they were struggling with and found a lot of performance, so we knew we would have to stop too. We were a little out of step with the others on my stop that happened late in the race so we never got over the graining phase and couldn’t fight back. It’s a shame that we lost out on a podium finish, but the performance was there which is a positive.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    This was one of my best races,
    and probably my strongest with Ferrari! That first stint in those tricky conditions was very intense but good fun. I overtook at different parts of the track and using all kinds of lines, so I really enjoyed myself. It was a pity we had a problem during the stop, because the pit stop itself was fast, but we need to analyse why it took so long to release the car. Instead of coming out behind Ocon I would have come out closer to Lando, and during the last ten laps I was one of the fastest on track, so I feel we could have finished the race further up. Anyway, these things can happen and I definitely have a lot of positives to take from today. I am starting to have a lot of fun with the car and to understand it better and better, so I look forward to the upcoming races and to keep building momentum.
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:24.869
    Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
    1:24.015
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    1:23.265
    POSITION
    4
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +0.397
    CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:25.177
    Q2 - SOFT TIRE
    DNS
    POSITION
    15
    GAP FROM LEADER
    0.592
    I am happy with my qualifying.
    P4 is a good result for the team, finishing just behind the championship leaders who, at the moment, are still tough for us to beat. We definitely maximised our car’s potential today. Q1 and Q2 were tricky for me, as I opted for a lower downforce set-up this weekend which is the right choice for the race and hopefully should pay off tomorrow. But in today’s wet conditions, I slid around quite a bit and had to fight for it. It was great to see Carlos being there and giving me the slipstream on the final straight in Q2. It was good teamwork and helped us make it to Q3. I am happy with my final lap in the last session and look forward to the race. If the conditions are dry, I am confident that we have good potential.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    It was a pity we were not trying for a fastest time,
    especially seeing the performance of the car in dry conditions. It is difficult to take, but looking at the big picture it is better to take the penalty now and have a better engine for the remainder of the season. Our plan was executed perfectly today. In Q1 we took calculated risks to make it comfortably into Q2, bumping one car out which turned out to be a McLaren. Then in Q2 I stayed in the garage and went out on a perfectly timed strategy to help Charles with a bit of a slipstream on his Mediums. For tomorrow, it all depends on how the car feels in traffic and how we can go through the field without damaging the tyres too much. The pace has been encouraging all weekend so we are ready to fight our way up the order as much as possible. Bring it on!
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 3
    1:24.654
    FP2 - POSITION: 2
    1:23.970
    FP3 - POSITION: 5
    1:31.543
    Carlos Sainz Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 5
    1:24.860
    FP2 - POSITION: 12
    1:24.903
    FP3 - POSITION: 4
    1:31.262
    Turns
    • LocationIstanbul
    • First GP2005
    • Circuit length5.338 km
    • Race Distance309.396
    • Laps58
    • Lap Record1:24.770Juan Pablo Montoya (2005)

    FERRARI STATS SINCE 2005

    • 3
      RACE WINS
    • 3
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 3
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 8
      PODIUMS

    Hall of Fame

    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    2006Massa248 F1
    2007MassaF2007
    2008MassaF2008
