Tomasz Poradzisz, 26 September 2005, Poland

A Formula 1 fan from a very early age, thanks to the exploits of fellow countryman Robert Kubica, Tomas Poradzisz, known as Tomek, first tried his hand at gaming in 2017.

In the space of a few years, he won the Polish F1 Series three times and in 2022, he took 6 wins from 12 races to dominate the F1 Esports Series Challengers in the PC category.

That same year, he made his debut in the F1 Esports Pros Series with the Sauber Esports team, taking part in four races and getting himself noticed by fans and those involved when he went from last to tenth in the Dutch GP, securing the Driver of the Day title.

At just 17 years of age, he is ready to confirm his strong showing, racing with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.