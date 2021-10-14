      portraitMedium alt

      Steering Wheel

      Discover the design philosophy behind the Ferrari steering wheel and familiarise yourself with its controls and most useful functions. Watch the interactive video presentation or touch the tutorial icon to see our in-depth information right now.
      Tutorial

      Choose the functionality that interests you.

      • Black Panel
        • Touch controls overview
        • Touchpad gestures
        • Engine start/stop
        • Steering wheel Lock/Unlock
        • Acoustic feedback
      • Buttons
        • Physical controls overview
        • Multimedia controls
        • Turn indicators
        • High Beams
        • Manettino